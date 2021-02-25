fbpx
Lagos State To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Lagos State To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge

February 25, 2021029
Lagos State To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of Friday, February 26 till midnight of Saturday, February 27.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, says the 24-hour closure would enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

He explained that the closure was necessary having completed the replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge.

READ ALSO: Apapa Gridlock: Trucks E-Call-Up Begins Saturday

Oladeinde urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Read the full statement below.

Third Mainland Bridge: LASG To Shut Bridge For 24hours For Removal Of Equipment Used During The Rehabilitation Works  

Having completed the replacement of the 12th expansion joint and to demobilize the superstructure of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government will shut down the Bridge from midnight Friday, 26th to midnight Saturday, 27th February, 2021.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the total closure of the bridge was slated to enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open fully to traffic.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba are enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Oladeinde assured that Traffic Management Personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimize and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

Commending Lagosians for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the Bridge, the Commissioner assured that the bridge is now safe for use by all and sundry.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Honourable Commissioner for Transportation.

About Author

Lagos State To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 12, 2015146

Will Commuters Ever Benefit From N10 Cut In Petrol Price?

Investigations have revealed that in spite of the cut in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) last month, commuters are yet to feel the impact on transportation fares for long and short distan
Read More
TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
August 22, 2015354

Plateau State Transport Ministry Can Generate N80 Million Monthly If…

The Plateau Ministry of Transport has the capacity to generate N80 million monthly if given sufficient manpower and other logistic support. Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sunday Farmson, said
Read More
9mobile IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
May 29, 2018090

9mobile Launches Vehicle Tracking (VT) Solution For Improving Business Operations

Telecommunications firm, 9mobile has introduced a Vehicle Tracking (VT) solution that will help individuals and companies manage the activities of their vehicle or fleet, reduce maintenance cost and o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon