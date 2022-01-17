Lagos State To Remodel 600 Roads In 2022 – LSPWC

January 17, 2022 79

The Lagos State Government has revealed that 524 roads were rehabilitated in 2021 and at least 600 roads will be rehabilitated in 2022.

Maintenance

Mr Samuel Ayetutu, the Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) said that over 1,000 roads were fixed between June 2019 and December 2021.

Ayetutu said various categories of major and minor rehabilitation works were carried out on 524 roads, fixed in 2021 alone, adding that, the corporation has a target to fix 600 in 2022.

Ayetutu also said that “LSPWC has worked on about 1,000 roads, that is between June 2019 to December, 2021, and this varied from total road construction to strategic and major rehabilitation.

“It also includes routine maintenance, some were internal roads within public facilities, some were estate roads. And some of the work was palliative work which was carried out to provide temporary relief, especially during the rainy season when there was no clement weather for full-blown operations.

“LSPWC usually spread its operations across all the 20 local government areas, so we have every part of the state benefiting from all of these number of roads that have been mentioned which came to about 1,000.

“And if we break it down further to the year 2021 only, from January to December, about 524 roads were worked on following the same pattern of various levels of interventions.’’

He said 6 roads were fully constructed from start to finish while 111 strategic roads were fixed in 2021, adding that strategic roads were important long stretches linking communities, adjoining major roads and used to disperse traffic from major carriageways, constructed almost from scratch to finish.

He said, “Our target for 2022 is to surpass the number of roads that were done in 2021, so we are looking at 600 roads in the minimum to be worked on.

“It will still follow the same pattern of sectional rehabilitation, full rehabilitation, strategic roads, internal roads, estate roads and others.’’