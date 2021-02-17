Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

February 17, 2021 22

The Lagos State Government said that 1.5 million dogs will receive free anti-rabies vaccination within the next 2 weeks.

The government on Tuesday said the exercise will take place during the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign embarked upon to prevent deaths of animals in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya made this known at the inauguration of the vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The commissioner urged pet owners to bring their dogs for the exercise, noting that the government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.

Designated Locations For Free Vaccination

Olusanya informed that the exercise would take place in the following locations across the state;