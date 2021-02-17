fbpx
Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWS

Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

February 17, 2021022
Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

The Lagos State Government said that 1.5 million dogs will receive free anti-rabies vaccination within the next 2 weeks.

The government on Tuesday said the exercise will take place during the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign embarked upon to prevent deaths of animals in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya made this known at the inauguration of the vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The commissioner urged pet owners to bring their dogs for the exercise, noting that the government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.

READ ALSO: FG’s Expenditure On Power Subsidization Hits ₦50 billion Monthly

Designated Locations For Free Vaccination

Olusanya informed that the exercise would take place in the following locations across the state;

  • Veterinary Clinic, beside LASPOTECH Second Gate, opposite Access Bank, Odogunyan, Ikorodu;
  • Veterinary Centre, Epe Local Government Compound, Orita Marun Epe;
  • Veterinary Clinic, opposite Bethel Church, Beside Alesh Hotel Ajah;
  • Veterinary Clinic by Randle General Hospital, Benson Street, Surulere
  • Veterinary Clinic at Aiyedoto Farms Settlement, Agric Road, Ojo;
  • Veterinary Clinic on Beach Road, Opposite General Hospital, Badagry;
  • Animal Hospital on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, beside LSADA’s Office, Opposite DSTV Office, Oko-Oba Agege.
Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

About Author

Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 12, 2013041

Kwara Utd Aims For Victory Over Wikki

Kwara State football club, Kwara United has vowed to take maximum points in their home game against Wikki Tourists today in the matchday 36 Glo Premier League tie at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja. Ah
Read More
AGRIC BUSINESSCOVER
July 29, 2016661

300 To Benefit From Niger Empowerment Scheme

To tackle unemployment in Niger, the state government plans to empower youths and women under its Agri-prenuer Empowerment Programme. Three hundred youths and women are to benefit from the scheme this
Read More
EFCC Subsidy Fraud COVERNEWS
March 29, 2016059

Anti-Corruption Campaigners Petition EFCC

A group of anti-corruption campaigners, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) has submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requesting it to commence i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon