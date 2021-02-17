Lagos State To Give 1.5 million Dogs Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

The Lagos State Government said that 1.5 million dogs will receive free anti-rabies vaccination within the next 2 weeks.
The government on Tuesday said the exercise will take place during the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign embarked upon to prevent deaths of animals in the state.
The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya made this known at the inauguration of the vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the state.
The commissioner urged pet owners to bring their dogs for the exercise, noting that the government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.
Designated Locations For Free Vaccination
Olusanya informed that the exercise would take place in the following locations across the state;
- Veterinary Clinic, beside LASPOTECH Second Gate, opposite Access Bank, Odogunyan, Ikorodu;
- Veterinary Centre, Epe Local Government Compound, Orita Marun Epe;
- Veterinary Clinic, opposite Bethel Church, Beside Alesh Hotel Ajah;
- Veterinary Clinic by Randle General Hospital, Benson Street, Surulere
- Veterinary Clinic at Aiyedoto Farms Settlement, Agric Road, Ojo;
- Veterinary Clinic on Beach Road, Opposite General Hospital, Badagry;
- Animal Hospital on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, beside LSADA’s Office, Opposite DSTV Office, Oko-Oba Agege.
