Lagos State to Establish Agricultural Wholesale Market

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal says the State is positioned towards actualising an Agricultural wholesale market where more jobs are created.

Lawal was speaking during a familiarisation tour of the Agricultural Training Institute in Araga, Epe town in Lagos, where about 200 youths and women are receiving one-month Agripreneurship training.

He said that with the vigour and attention of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture, the process of mitigating Rural-Urban migration would be achieved.

“The State vision is to train them on how they can influence the food security position of lagos in terms of increasing the production and adding value in terms what is being produced. We believe they will become job creators after their training.

As government, we will empower them with land space, facilitate access to financing through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, CBN intervention programmes such as Anchor Borrowers Programme, Accelerated Agricultural Development Agricbusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme and World Bank Assisted Projects such as the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Programme among others.” he said.

Home coming

The Commissioner who was elated to return to activate the programme he initiated many years ago, promised that with the training of the young and vibrant agric enthusiasts, Lagos is on the path towards food sufficiency status.

His words: “I am happy, extremely happy for being part of the government that is reviving this Programme and it’s not about the government alone but those who will be impacted by the programme, these are the game changers and I believe they are going to revulotionize Agric in Lagos.

Changing narative

Lawal stressed that the current government has come back to change the narrative in Agricultural space and ensure rejuvenation of Agric Yes Program through the Lagos Agripreneurship project, stressing that the trainees have received the right set of skills, empowerment, and are assured of the opportunity in agric space.

He was filled with optimism that the State is laying foundation for modern Agripreneurs who will push it’s e-agric policy where sales are digitized, stressing that this will translate into more profitability for the farmers.

According to the Commissioner, digitizing Agriculture would redirect more youths towards the sector thereby, creating environment free of crime and form the path to reducing unemployment and after all, assist the State’s quest of producing at least 25% of the food consumed in the State before the end of 2025.

He urged the trainees to widen their scope and extend their tentacles to capture the diaspora Market which is currently craving for more African food stores.

Growing economy

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya challenged the trainees to make use of the numerous programs and policies of the government to delevop the Agric value chain and grow the economy.

In a separate interview with Voice of Nigeria,one of the trainees, Mr Supo Williams commended the initiative of reviving the programme which is of immense important to develop the Agric sector in Lagos and Nigeria in general.

Williams who has been into cattle rearing, on a small scale, is hopeful that the training will enhance his scope and knowledge of achieving his dream of owing a cattle ranch and explore poultry and other Agric value chain.

Source: