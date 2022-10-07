Lagos State To Construct Airport In Lekki

The Lagos state government has announced plans to construct a new airport along the Lekki-Epe axis.

Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, revealed this in a series of tweets on Friday.

According to Gawat, Ope George, special adviser to the governor on public-private partnerships (PPPs), the project will begin next year and cover 3,500 hectares.

He revealed that Governor @jidesanwoolu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.@hadisirika — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) October 7, 2022

“The Lagos state government has declared its readiness to construct a new airport on the Lekki-Epe axis of the State, disclosed by the special adviser to the governor on public private partnerships (PPP) Mr. Ope George yesterday,” Gawat tweeted.

“He revealed that governor Jide Sanwo-Olu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the federal government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.

“The project is expected to take off in the year 2023, it will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, master plan and aeronautical designs are in place; while studies are ongoing about strategies, funding and other issues, after which the project will be taken to the market place.

“The special adviser also stated that the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.”