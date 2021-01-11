Lagos State Teachers Recruitment 2020/2021, How To Apply

January 11, 2021 34

The Lagos State government especially the Ministry of Education is applying adequate measures to improve the standard of primary and secondary education in the state and also ensure that the standard is up to the 21st century global standards as practiced worldwide.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has received the green light from the Lagos State Government to recruit skilled persons to fill up various vacant positions in the educational sector throughout the state.

The ongoing recruitment has been carried out by the Lagos state government with partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and TESCOM recruitment services. Qualified applicants who are residing in Lagos are advised to apply throughTESCOM recruitment Portal.

Recruitment Is Free!

The Lagos State teachers recruitment is free, neither the state government or TESCOM charges for the recruitment beware.

All that is required of you is adequate preparation for the screening exercise, meet the requirements and keep up with information concerning the requirement.

Applicants Should Possess These:

Your chances of getting selected will depend on the criteria below.

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and a First Degree

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed/B.Sc Ed/B.A Ed) in Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Technology, Home Economics, and other relevant courses.

Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Higher National Diploma (HND) and Technical Teachers Certificate (TTC)/Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

Requirements

The acceptable maximum age is 36 years old.

You should have a means identification ( voters card, passport, drivers license)

You should good with these subjects; English Language, Mathematics, Christian Religious Studies, Vocational Education, Arts, and Foreign Languages

Applicants must reside in Lagos State.

How To Apply For Lagos State Teachers Recruitment (SUBEB)

While applying for the Lagos state teachers SUBEB recruitment it’s recommended that you do your application through the online portal.

Another thing you have to possess is your NYSC discharge certificate, as a Graduate seeking for employment in any government establishment you would be required to present your NYSC certificate as outlined by the constitution of Nigeria.

When Applying

You have to fill up the Lagos State teachers recruitment form application well, make sure you input your contact details.

Kindly ensure you take note of all the requirements okay, to avoid errors.

And ensure your phone number, e-mail address and contact address are filled correctly.

For more jobs, you can visit the Lagos job portal at www.jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng