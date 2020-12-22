fbpx
Lagos State Task Force Impounds 130 Motorcycles For Illegal Operations

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Lagos State Task Force Impounds 130 Motorcycles For Illegal Operations

December 22, 2020017

Lagos State Task Force on Monday impounded 130 commercial motorcycles for operating illegally on restricted routes at Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Fagba, and Ogba areas.

The new Chairman of the agency, Jejeloye Shola, who led the enforcement team, disclosed that the operations were carried out on Monday after several warnings to motorcycle riders to desist from plying restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state.

He explained that a series of complaints received from residents on illegal and criminal activities perpetrated by some motorcycle operators necessitated the operations.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, pieces of jewellery, and bags.

“Also, motorists held in traffic both morning and night around these areas were not spared,” Shola, a Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying in a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesman for the task force.

He stated that total clampdown on illegal activities of motorcycle operators on restricted routes would be vigorously sustained on daily basis throughout the festive season to checkmate the activities of criminally minded motorcyclists.

The task force chairman also warned dispatched riders using power bikes (200cc above) to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities, saying anyone caught violating the Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted.

READ ALSO: Heritage Bank Partners LAWMA To Achieve A Greener, Cleaner Lagos

He urged various associations of motorcycle riders across the state to always educate their members on all 475 restricted routes and the life-threatening dangers of plying highways and bridges.

Shola confirmed that the raid on the illegal commercial motorcycle operators was directed by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu.

Related tags :

About Author

Lagos State Task Force Impounds 130 Motorcycles For Illegal Operations
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

July 8, 2014015

Nigerian Food Prices Stable As At End Of Q2

Though the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) food price index showed a decline for a third consecutive month in June, Food prices remained stable in Nigeria. The decline was mostly influenced by
Read More
September 24, 2013016

Pensioners Storm Alausa Over Unpaid Gratuities, Arrears

Pensioners in Lagos State stormed the office of the State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday to protest over their unpaid pension arrears and gratuities. This came barely four months after the sta
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
May 2, 2013013

Infrastructure Bank to Fund N400Billion Lagos Rail Project

Infrastructure bank has stated that it will fund N400 billion Redline Light Rail project from Marina though Iddo to Agbado, Lagos. The Vice Chairman of the bank Mr. Jonan Kruger, who spoke with newsme
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon