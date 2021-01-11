fbpx
Lagos State Suffers ₦2.5bn Revenue Loss Over Closure of Toll Gates

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos State Suffers ₦2.5bn Revenue Loss Over Closure of Toll Gates

January 11, 2021022
Lagos State Suffers ₦2.5bn Revenue Loss Over Closure of Toll Gates

Owing to the closure of the Lekki toll plaza and the Ikoyi Link Bridge toll plaza which were destroyed following the violence that ensued during the EndSARS protest, the Lagos State Government has lost at least ₦2.5bn in projected revenue in the last 95 days.

The figure was obtained from the daily and monthly targets set for the tollgates by the Lagos State Government, which owns the tollgates but is being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

The LCC targets a daily revenue of about N10m from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, while the Lekki toll plaza is expected to generate a minimum of N16.6m daily.

This implies that the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has lost N950m, while the Lekki toll plaza has lost N1.5bn.

READ ALSO: AMCON Seeks Support For Recovery Of N4.4tn Debt

This newspaper reported on October 19, 2020 that N234m was lost during the closure of the tollgates in the first nine days of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

Following the violent turn the protest took after it was hijacked by hoodlums, the tollgates had remained open.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad ordered that the tollgates should not operate until hearings were concluded.

The Managing Director, LCC, Mr Abayomi Omomuwa, told the panel that he could not say how much the toll gates had lost.

The counsel for the Lagos State Government at the panel, Olukayode Enitan, submitted an application for the reopening of the Lekki Toll plaza for the commencement of repairs.

About Author

Lagos State Suffers ₦2.5bn Revenue Loss Over Closure of Toll Gates
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

July 9, 2013022

NASU Advises FG To Retain NECO, UTME

  The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has advised the federal government of Nigeria to retain the central admission system for Nigerian universities and
Read More
January 22, 2015043

BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOBS | Graduate French-Speaking Ethics Line Operators at KPMG Nigeria

A career at the KPMG DPP could be for you! We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: French-Speaking Ethics Line Operator Auto Req ID: 103079BR Location: Lagos Function: Infrastructure
Read More
December 19, 2013021

Reputable Power Generating Company Job Vacancies (7 Positions)

A Reputable Power Generating Company urgently requires the services of the following for immediate employment: 1.) Mechanical Engineer Requirements B.Sc/HND in Mechanical Engineering with 2-5 yrs expe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon