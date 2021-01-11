Lagos State Suffers ₦2.5bn Revenue Loss Over Closure of Toll Gates

January 11, 2021 22

Owing to the closure of the Lekki toll plaza and the Ikoyi Link Bridge toll plaza which were destroyed following the violence that ensued during the EndSARS protest, the Lagos State Government has lost at least ₦2.5bn in projected revenue in the last 95 days.

The figure was obtained from the daily and monthly targets set for the tollgates by the Lagos State Government, which owns the tollgates but is being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

The LCC targets a daily revenue of about N10m from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, while the Lekki toll plaza is expected to generate a minimum of N16.6m daily.

This implies that the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has lost N950m, while the Lekki toll plaza has lost N1.5bn.

This newspaper reported on October 19, 2020 that N234m was lost during the closure of the tollgates in the first nine days of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

Following the violent turn the protest took after it was hijacked by hoodlums, the tollgates had remained open.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad ordered that the tollgates should not operate until hearings were concluded.

The Managing Director, LCC, Mr Abayomi Omomuwa, told the panel that he could not say how much the toll gates had lost.

The counsel for the Lagos State Government at the panel, Olukayode Enitan, submitted an application for the reopening of the Lekki Toll plaza for the commencement of repairs.