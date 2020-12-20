fbpx
Lagos State Seals Cubana Nightclub For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols

December 20, 2020034

The Lagos State Safety Commission shutdown the Cubana nightclub in Ikeja on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission @safety_lasg just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and a few other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols,” the Lagos State Safety Commission tweeted on its handle.

A Second Wave of COVID-19

Nigeria has seen increased COVID-19 cases in recent weeks with the country reporting its highest daily infections -1,145 – on Thursday.

As of Saturday, December 20th, 2020, Nigeria has 77,933 confirmed cases with 67,784 discharged and 1,218 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country had equally confirmed that it is witnessing a second wave of the pandemic, calling for caution and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols earlier rolled out to curb the spread of the disease.

Many state governments have reintroduced strict measures in the wake of the resurgence, warning that another lockdown could be put in place to halt the disease which had been contracted by many high-profile personalities, the latest being Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

