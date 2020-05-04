Lagos State Revises Guidelines on Opening Markets, Shopping Malls

The Lagos State Government has said markets, where non-food items are sold, will be allowed to open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the Lagos State Government quoted its Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, as saying that the markets and stores will be opened from 9 a.m till 3 p.m on the selected days.

He also noted that all food and farm produce sellers will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to Dr Wale, the move follows the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos State from Monday, May 4th, adding that safety measures must, however, be observed in the markets.

Dr Ahmed while giving a further breakdown of the measures, said malls will be opened with the provision that stores will maintain a 60% occupancy capacity and adequate physical distancing maintained.

In addition, he said those handling food must wear masks and gloves in the markets just as he mandated shop owners to provide hand sanitizer and wash hands with soap and running water at all entry points; conduct temperature checks on all customers.

The Commissioner, however, warned that the Lagos State Government will not tolerate street trading, adding that all market leaders have promised to ensure compliance with the laid out guidelines.

