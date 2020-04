Lagos State Government has announced the death of a 63-year-old man due to COVID-19.

This brings to seven the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state since the outbreak on February 27.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi Thursday said the 63-year-old male had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

The state has so far discharged 70 persons, while 140 persons are still under treatment in its various isolation centres.

