Lagos State Police Debunks Reports of Crisis at Ajah

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports of a security crisis in Ajah.

People staying around Sangotedo and Ajah axis , this one is for you Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/qdVmTGEDkm — Naija (@Naija_PR) November 15, 2020

The command explained that its officers raided some black spots in the area.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the State Police Public Relations Officer in a statement said police moved into the area on Sunday morning “to raid some identified black spots.”

