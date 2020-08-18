Lagos State Picks 6 Firms for Construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has selected 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge. This followed the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year.

According to a statement issued earlier today through the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.

The names of the companies are:

Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium Power Construction Corporation of China CGGC-CGC Joint Venture CCECC Nigeria Limited China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Lagos State said it will announce the selection of the next stage in due course, even as the RFP will be given to the pre-qualified bidders.

The backstory

The Lagos state government had earlier in April shortlisted about 10 companies after the RFP was issued earlier this year. The firms include Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium; Mutual Commitment Company Limited, Power Construction Corporation of China, CCECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited; IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Ingenieros Consultores, S.A.

The Lagos State Government also announced back in April that it will evaluate the applications of the 10 shortlisted and later disclose a list of successful pre-qualified bidders eligible for the next phase of bidding.

Source: Nairametrics