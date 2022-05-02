fbpx

Lagos State Pays N39bn Pension To Retirees

May 2, 2022
From May 2019 to April 2022, the Lagos State Government paid N39 billion to 10,380 retirees.

Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, said this on Friday at the 93rd retirement bond certificate presentation ceremony, which saw N1.13 billion deposited into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 438 retirees from the Lagos State public service.

She said, “Despite the huge liabilities faced in running our dear state, the present administration has ensured the prompt payment of pension entitlements to retirees under the Pay As You Go Pension scheme monthly, while LASPEC ensures the payment of accrued pension rights to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme to enable timely access to Retirement Savings Accounts.

“Today, under the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government has once again, faithfully honoured its obligations as stated in the amended Lagos State Contributory Pension Scheme Law, by the presentation of bond certificates to the 93rd batch retirees from the state public service.https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.512.0_en.html#goog_607791942

“It is with great joy that I report that the Lagos State Government has paid accrued pension rights of over N39bn to 10,380 retirees in the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board, Teaching Service Commission, and other parastatals of the State Government from May 2019 till date.

“Furthermore, the sum of N1.13bn only has been credited into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 438 retirees this month, alongside their monthly contributions.”

She urged the retirees to contact LASPEC or the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions if they required clarifications or advice regarding the modalities surrounding their retirement benefit matters.

“The State Government is committed to the welfare and interest of pensioners in the Lagos State Public Service and has continually prioritised the prompt payment of the government’s pension obligations within the available limited resources,” she said.

Mr Babalola Obilana, Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission, said Lagos State had played a consistent role in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme in accordance with the terms of the Lagos State Pension Reform Law of March 19, 2007, as amended.

He warned seniors to be wary of anyone claiming to be linked with the state government and claiming to be able to process or expedite their pension benefits for a price.

As Post-Pandemic Economy Unlocks Growth Potential, Fresh Opportunities In Telecoms Sector
Lagos State Pays N39bn Pension To Retirees
