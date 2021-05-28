May 28, 2021 129

The Lagos State Government disclosed that it had paid a total of N269,697,458.75 to the families of deceased staff of the Local Government Area (LGA) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as insurance packages.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Wale Ahmed, at the Y2021 ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in office.

Ahmed said that the disbursement of the funds was handled by LASACO Assurance Plc. and 160 relatives of the deceased employees of the state’s SUBEB and LG/LCDAs were recipients.

He said, “The Ministry had ensured the release of claims to 160 beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LG/LCDAs, amounting to N269,697,458.75 by LASACO Assurance PLC.”

The commissioner also disclosed that LGs and LCDAs received 154 marital documents alongside Special License Approvals, two Church License Approvals, and two Renewal of Approvals.

He said, “The project covered 257 roads, 86 buildings, 23 electrifications, nine boreholes and two jetties to link communities across the State, thereby making communities accessible and engendering socio-economic activities at the grassroots.

“In addition, the Ministry embarked on a strategic tour of all 57 LG/LCDAs in line with its responsibilities to ensure adherence to guidelines on administrative procedures.”

Among the other ongoing and approved works by the state government, the commissioner said that the local government and community affairs ministry also launched a 21-man market advisory council which was in harmony with Sanwo-Olu’s plan to make the state a 21st-century economy.

“Also, in the next 365 days, the Ministry will be training 1,140 vegetable farmers across the State on modern techniques in vegetable production. 20 vegetable farmers will be selected from each of the 57 LGs/LCDAs,” Ahmed said.

“In the third quarter of the year 2021, the Ministry would be providing agricultural support to farmers across the 57 LGs/LCDAs in form of inputs across the value-chain to augment agricultural produce to assist farmers stabilise and attain sustainability,” he added.