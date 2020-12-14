fbpx
Lagos State Marks 300 Buildings For Demolition

December 14, 2020041

Mrs Abiola Kosegbe, the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, 300 buildings have been listed, the marked buildings are suspected to be distressed and are investigating them for possible demolition.

She spoke during an event themed ‘Prevention of building collapse: A collective responsibility’ in Ikeja, Lagos.

“Right now, we have a list of almost 300 suspected buildings. This is based on our own visual inspection.”

According to her, statistics showed that the incidence of building collapse has reduced compared to last year.

While speaking on reasons for marking buildings under construction, she said preventing building collapse was the duty of everyone.

She said, “The initial thing we do is a visual inspection. If we carry out visual inspection of your property and we believe that it appears distressed, that is the initial thing; it is not a scientific thing.

“Then, we will mark it and serve you the necessary services and tell you to go and conduct your non-destructive integrity test.

“Some will ignore and some will comply. When you comply and you have gone for your test, the next thing is to engage an engineer to do a complete structural assessment of your property and submit that report to us.

“If they have carried out their report and have been cleared, they can go on with their building.

“But on the other aspect, if it fails, we tell you immediately, this property needs to be removed. Then we take all the necessary steps to ensure that nobody files any legal matter against us.”

She added that forfeiture occurs if the owner allows the building to collapse, but there would not be forfeiture in removal if it is done in a timely manner.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

