Lagos State Lists N137bn Bond On NGX

A N137,328,000,000 class IV bond issued by the Lagos State government has been placed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This information was provided in a notice by the exchange in its weekly report on market activity.

According to NGX, the bond was issued as part of the N500 billion debt issuance program and is a 10-year, 13% fixed rate unsecured bond that is due in 2031. On Friday, the bond was listed. The bond was initially issued at par (N1,000).

Apel Capital & Trust Limited, FBNQuest Trustees Limited, Radix Trustees Limited, STL Trustees Limited, ARM Trustees Limited, Paxhill Minerva Limited, Sterling Asset Management and Trustees Limited, and United Capital Trustees Limited are all joint trustees for the bond.

Bancorp Securities Limited, Chapel Hill Denham Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, Lead Securities and Investment Limited, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, Sigma Securities Limited, Vetiva Securities Limited, Capital Express Securities Limited, FCSL Asset, Greenwich Securities Limited, MBC Securities Limited, Readings Investment Limited, and Signet Investments & Securities Limited are listed as joint stockbrokers.

First Registrars & Investor Services Limited will act as Registrar.