May 16, 2021
Two more victims of police brutality were on Saturday offered compensations of N10 million and N1 million respectively, by the Lagos state judicial panel.

The victims are late Rasheed Olanrewaju N10 million and Adebayo Yinka N1 million. The Chairperson of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, announced the decision on Saturday.

According to a brother of the deceased victim, late Olarewaju was fell by a stray bullet from police officers attached to Area C in Surulere, Lagos during the #EndSARS protests, last year October.

The panel chairperson while ruling on the case stated that: “An independent investigation should be conducted into the sporadic and deliberate shootings and killings of unarmed persons at Tejuosho, Aralile and its environs on the 21st of October, 2020.

“A sum of N10 million is awarded as compensation for the unfortunate death of Mr Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem.”

The other victim, Adebayo Yinka in his earlier deposition to the panel stated that he was wrongfully arrested, detained, and tortured by police officers for allegedly defrauding a woman. He further stated that investigations showed he had never had any contact with the complainant.

In her ruling, Okuwobi said there was no proof the petitioner committed any criminal act to warrant his arrest and seizure of his car.

“The arrest and detention of the petitioner from 28 September, 2017 to 30 September, 2017 is found to be wrongful, illegal and unconstitutional,” she ruled.

“The confiscation of the petitioner’s car was found to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The petition is entitled to compensation, the panel hereby awards a sum of N1 million in favour for the unlawful arrest, detention torture and degrading treatment meted to the petitioner by the respondent.”

The panel has so far compensated 12 victims of polce brutality to the tune of N68.25 million.

Lagos State Judicial Panel: Two Victims Of Police Brutality Receive N11 million Compensation
Victor Okeh
