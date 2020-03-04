Lagos State House of Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Bill on Amotekun Corps, a security outfit of the South-West.

The bill was passed after it was read for the third time.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the bill sought to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit jointly established by the South-West governors.

He said the Amotekun Corps Bill was passed by amending the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Bill.

Obasa noted that the House decided to amend the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law to include the Amotekun Corps.

The speaker said that Amotekun was a security outfit that had come to stay in the region.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun Bill and that is why we have given it an accelerated passage for immediate implementation.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it, but in line with the Constitution,” he said.

Obasa, therefore, thanked his colleagues for ensuring that the passage of the bill become a reality.

Source: VON