Lagos State Govt. Sets Up COVID-19 Sample Collection Stations in 20 LGAs

The Lagos State Government has set up COVID 19 sample collection stations in the 20 local government areas of the State where citizens can visit to drop samples for COVID 19 testing.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi stated this on Sunday at a Press Briefing to give situation report on COVID19 in Lagos.

The Commissioner noted that the strategy is geared towards bringing COVID19 testing opportunities closer to the people.

He added that the idea is also aimed at taking work strain off health workers that visit several local governments for case search and sample collection.

Professor Abayomi stressed that the new arrangement would provide an opportunity for people at the local government with symptoms of COVID19 to present themselves early for testing.

“We have decentralized the locations where you can have yourself submitted for sampling. So what we’ve done is to move sampling stations to the local government. And if you feel that you have any of the symptoms associated with COVID19, you can present yourself to this decentralized sampling stations”.

“They are not testing stations, they are sampling stations and If you meet the criteria for testing, you will be able to receive the counsel of the staff and your sample will be taken”.

“We are not just testing anybody, there is a criteria for testing; you either must have COVID19 symptoms to meet the case definition or be in close contact with somebody that has been confirmed with COVID19. Your samples would be taken and it would then be sent to one of our accredited testing facilities and those facilities will then perform the tests”, the Commissioner explained.

He further stated that the strategy would help the COVID19 response team get a better idea of the community and also make the diagnosis of COVID19 early at the local government level.

EMPOWERING TAILORS SEAMSTRESSES TO MASS PRODUCE LOCALLY MADE FACE MASKS

While answering a question on the use of facemask for COVID19 prevention, Abayomi said that wearing face masks does not protect against COVID19 Infection but rather protect people around an infected person from an increasing amount of aerosol generated from coughing or sneezing.

“There is some theoretical evidence that the wearing of masks may indeed reduce the amount of droplets in the environment from the person that is infected with COVID19 and that is the reason why we are beginning to define the strategy of face masks for the general community”, he said.

Abayomi disclosed that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has already given instructions that tailors and seamstresses should be commissioned to commence mass production of locally made face masks from a standard design that has been given to them.

He stated that the wearing of the home-made mask is just to reduce the amount of droplets that may be produced and aerosolized by the process of coughing and sneezing.

“Tailors and seamstresses are empowered to produce and provide standard home-made face mask that the public can gain access to and wear without pulling on the limited stocks of professional face masks that health professional requires such that in a couple of weeks, we will be able to mass produce locally made face masks not medical mask”.

The Health Commissioner noted that the State is not encouraging the public to go and purchase medical mask because it would deprive the medical community of the medical mask that they require for their professional activity.

Abayomi urged residents to report early symptoms of COVID19 infection to dedicated COVID19 toll-free helplines – 08000CORONA.

Early presentation of COVID19 symptoms by patients will help provide the best opportunity for patients to survive the infection as it will give room for timely and adequate intervention and care, he said.

“It is important members of the public are aware that the sooner we get to know about you and the sooner we can admit you. If you have mild to moderate symptoms under the supervision of our expert we may be able to prevent you from moving from moderate to severe and prevent you from moving from severe to critical case”

“We implore the communities not to feel the urge to stay at home when you have symptoms of COVID19 because you are more likely to survive the COVID19 infection under our supervision”, Abayomi concluded.

