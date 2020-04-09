Lagos State Govt. Discharges Seven COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged seven more COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, bringing to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos, and 51 the total number of cases discharged in Nigeria.

Announcing this on Thursday, the Incident Commander against COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the discharged persons had fully recovered and had been reunited with their families and friends.

He said: “The patients include one female and six males. Three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against COVID-19 by complying with our directives and taking responsibility for yourselves and your community.”

He said in the coming days, some of the state’s health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires at homes and healthcare facilities to make inquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

Sanwo-Olu said this was in a bid to intensify the search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the state, tagged: Active Case Search.

“These officials can be identified with a COVID-19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the Local Government Area (LGA).

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this COVID-19 pandemic quickly,” he added.

Source: THISDAY