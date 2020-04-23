Lagos State Govt. Begins Compensation Payment to Families of Victims of Abule-Ado Explosion

The Lagos State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to the next -of- kin of those who lost their lives in the explosion that rocked the Shoba community in the Abule-Ado area of the state on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the state government had approved the payment of ₦2.5m to the next of kin of each deceased victim of the explosion.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement by the LASEMA Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbor, on Wednesday, stated that the approved next of kin had been invited for verification, identification, and collection of the money.

He said, “The verbal commitment made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to assist the victims/families affected by the gas explosion of Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Shoba, Abule-Ado, in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, has been graciously approved by the state Executive Council.

“This approval has been conveyed to the victims’ families by the DG/CEO of LASEMA, who highlighted the modalities for collection and how much each victim’s family is entitled to collect. Each named next of kin of a deceased victim will be given ₦2.5m by the Lagos State Government.”

Source: THISDAY