Lagos State Govt Bans Indoor Gatherings of Over 50 People

The Lagos state government has banned indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said places of worship are exempted from this rule because religious gatherings are not to exceed 50 percent capacity of the space.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government has observed a disregard for protocols designed to curb the spread of the virus.

“The state government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection.

“We particularly note that some event centres have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“In line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.

“A breach of the provisions of the Presidential Regulations attracts upon summary conviction, a fine or six months imprisonment and or both. Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.”

See tweet below:

In line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed by President @MBuhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity. — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 31, 2021