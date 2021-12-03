Lagos State Govt Attempting To Avoid Responsibility – #EndSARS Panel

December 3, 2021 134

The Lagos judicial panel on police brutality has stated that the Lagos state government is attempting to avoid responsibility by making reference to computer errors in the #EndSARS report.

According to the panel’s report, unarmed protesters were killed at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 in what the panel stated could be described in context as a “massacre”.

However, a white paper on the report by the panel, by the Lagos government accepted 11 out of the 32 recommendations of the panel, rejected one and accepted six with modifications.

The Lagos government also stated that the finding of the panel that nine persons died is “irreconcilable” with the testimony of John Obafunwa, a pathologist.

In a response to the Lagos government’s white paper via a statement released by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, the panel stated that the state could have reached out to members for clarifications where necessary.

“The chairperson, all panel members and indeed the secretariat of the Panel were all within the reach of the LASG for clarifications if there was sincerity, other than picking holes in order to evade responsibility on account of computer errors and tabular alignments of cut and paste,” the statement reads.

Also, the panel stated that the duplication of names on its list of casualties was as a due to a computer error, noting that they examined several dictionary definitions of the word ‘massacre’ before it was used.

“This was a misnomer from the spreadsheet that ought to have terminated at Page 297 but mistakenly overlapped to Page 298 with the same names and same numbers,” the panel said.

“It was the computer error of the secretariat of the panel which could have been corrected as the secretariat of the panel was domiciled in the ministry of justice at all times.

“In any event, the mere fact of repetition of same names on a table cannot without more, nullify the uncontroverted evidence of death.

“The panel considered several definitions of the word MASSACRE and adopted one of the dictionary meanings of MASSACRE as being ‘the act or instance of killing a number of usually helpless or unresisting human beings under circumstances of atrocity or cruelty’.

“​The Panel considered that firing live bullets at unarmed, peaceful and unresisting protesters which led to the death of some of them, was cruel and atrocious on the part of the military and the police. The White Paper ignored these explanations and findings by the Panel.”