fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Assents VAT Bill into Law

September 11, 20210135
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Assents VAT Bill into Law

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assented into law the bill seeking to empower the state to collect value-added tax (VAT).

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” after arrived from an official trip to Abuja on Friday.

“By this act, the bill has now become a law,” he added.

The bill had scaled the first and second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

READ ALSO: FIRS Files Appeal Against Rivers Court Judgment On VAT Collection

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, had stated during a plenary session that the VAT bill, when passed into law, would result in increased revenue stream for the state.

VAT is a form of tax levied on goods and services in which consumers of those products or services pay to the government. All goods and services —produced either locally or imported are taxable except those specifically exempted by the VAT Act.

The Federal Government increased VAT rate in 2020 from five percent to 7.5 percent.

About Author

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Assents VAT Bill into Law
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
July 31, 20190253

Sterling Tumbles Further As PM Pledges Brexit ‘No Matter What’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling tumbled towards $1.21 and tanked to a 2-1/2-year low against the yen on Tuesday as growing concerns about chances of a disorderly Brexit led invest
Read More
July 20, 20151158

Abia State Receives N3 Billion Bailout Fund to Offset Salary Arrears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Abia State Government has received N3 billion as its own share of the bailout fund released by the federal government to enable states pay off the backl
Read More
Gorilla Swallows N6.8 million COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 17, 20190213

Kano State Gorilla Swallows N6.8 million says Zookeepers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has ordered the state Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the claims by the Kano Zoological Gardens that a Gorilla in the sta
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.