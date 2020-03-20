Lagos State Government Suspends Eko-City Farmers’ Fair

The Lagos State Government says it has suspended the Easter edition of its Eko-City Farmers’ Market earlier scheduled for March 29, at the Tafawa Balewa Square due to the coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the suspension was part of the measures adopted by the state government to halt the spread of the deadly virus among the people.

Lawal said that the suspension would be reviewed as the spread of the COVID-19 was controlled and halted.

He added that the health and welfare of everybody associated with the organisation of the farmers’ market were the state government’s priority.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone that the health and welfare of our farmers, consumers and indeed everybody associated with the market remain our priority.

“We will continue to follow the state government advice to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the market when the conditions allow.’’

Lawal described the Eko-City Farmers’ Market as an exceptional initiative aimed at providing a conducive, safe and well structured environment where farmers could trade their farm produce directly to consumers at farm gate prices.

“It was designed as a monthly market to be hosted on the last Sunday of every month.

“In order to create an inclusive platform that will cater for the diverse needs of people in different social strata as well as ensure food safety and traceability that meets with international market standards,” the commissioner said.

Source: VON