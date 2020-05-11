Lagos State Government Shuts Down 2 Facilities in Badagry

The Lagos State Government has shut two facilities in Badagry West LCDA of the state for contravening new guidelines issued by the government to operators of hotels, clubs, and other entertainment outfits in the state.

The facilities include Maggi Hotel, and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club). This was disclosed by the state government in a tweet via its official handle

Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, said amid the lockdown, the nightclub has become a place for immoral activities.

“It was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places. The Night Club has become home for strippers, drug barons, and all sorts of mischief,” Bonu said.

The Special Adviser expressed displeasure with the unlawful practices by the management of the two facilities, stressing that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture were not followed in spite of several advocacies by the state government.

Bonu added that legal action will be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out.

He, therefore, pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos despite restrictions by the state government.

Source: Channels TV