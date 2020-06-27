Lagos State Government Seals 42 More Buildings in Lekki

The Lagos State Government has announced the sealing off of 42 additional buildings in Lekki for failure to get building permits and comply with the physical planning laws of the state. This is to reduce the incidences of building collapse.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Mukaila Sanusi, who was quoting the Commissioner, Dr. Idris Salako, on Friday June 26, 2020.

Salako said that the enforcement became necessary so as to stem the tide of building collapse and also protect the environment for adherence to proper planning.

According to Salako, “This explains why we must stop those who are bent on jeopardising the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State by not tolerating any form of illegal physical development.”

Salako explained that the special operation started in Lekki Phase 1 on Tuesday, with the sealing off of 19 buildings, making a total of 42 buildings that were closed as of Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He also urged those whose properties were affected due to the infractions to report to his office in Ikeja, while also advising property owners in Lekki Phase 1 and other parts of the state to ensure compliance with physical planning laws of the state.

Nairametrics had reported about 2 weeks ago, that the Lagos state government, sealed off 34 properties in highbrow Banana Island in a 2-day exercise for violating planning laws of the state in terms of structure and location of the properties, in addition to failure to obtain the required building permits.

The Lagos state government is applying stricter controls and regulations for property developers due to increasing cases of collapsed buildings which have claimed many lives in the state.

Dr. Salako, pointed out that the state government was ready to take on individuals and property developers who violated those planning laws to the detriment of the wellness and wellbeing of the society through disorderly, unorganized, unapproved and illegal developments.