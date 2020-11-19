Lagos State Government Reiterates Motorcycle, Tricycle Ban, Reads Riot Act

November 19, 2020 25

The Lagos State government has read the riot act to motorcycle and tricycle operators noting that the ban restricting them from plying major highways is still in force.

The state commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Wednesday.

He said anyone flouting the directive will be charged under the transport sector reform law of Lagos, 2018 and motorcyclists found guilty will face the maximum penalty prescribed by the court of law.

Oladeinde also added that operators must carry out their daily activities within the approved routes in the state.

He also adds that any motorist caught driving against traffic will face the maximum penalty and equally charged to the court of law.

This action is coming 24 hours after motorcyclists attacked task force officers in the Oshodi and Ikeja areas of the state.

See below the list of restricted areas for operations of Okada and Motorcycles:

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS

Apapa LGA

Lagos Mainland LGA

Surulere LGA

Ikeja LGA

Eti-Osa LGA

Lagos Island LGA

LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AREAS

Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Yaba LCDA

Itire-Ikate LCDA

Coker-Aguda LCDA

Onigbogbo LCDA

Ojodu LCDA

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Iru-Victoria Island LCDA

Lagos Island East LCDA

MAJOR HIGHWAYS

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Funsho Williams Avenue

Agege Motor Road

Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES

Iyana-Ipaja Bridge Agege

Dopemu Bridge Agege

Airport/Ikeja Bridge

Agege Motor road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi

Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

Dorman Long Bridge

Ojuelegba Bridge

National Stadium Flyover

Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

Ikorodu Road/Anthony Cloverleaf Bridge

Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge

Ogudu Bridge

3rd Mainland Bridge

Maryland Flyover

Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

Open Link Bridge

Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

Jibowu/Yaba Flyover Bridge

Carter Bridge, Lagos

Bariga-Ifako Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

Eko Bridge

Apongbon Flyover Bridge

Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

McEwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge