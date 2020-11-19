Lagos State Government Reiterates Motorcycle, Tricycle Ban, Reads Riot Act

The Lagos State government has read the riot act to motorcycle and tricycle operators noting that the ban restricting them from plying major highways is still in force.
The state commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Wednesday.
He said anyone flouting the directive will be charged under the transport sector reform law of Lagos, 2018 and motorcyclists found guilty will face the maximum penalty prescribed by the court of law.
Oladeinde also added that operators must carry out their daily activities within the approved routes in the state.
He also adds that any motorist caught driving against traffic will face the maximum penalty and equally charged to the court of law.
This action is coming 24 hours after motorcyclists attacked task force officers in the Oshodi and Ikeja areas of the state.
See below the list of restricted areas for operations of Okada and Motorcycles:
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
Apapa LGA
Lagos Mainland LGA
Surulere LGA
Ikeja LGA
Eti-Osa LGA
Lagos Island LGA
LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AREAS
Apapa Iganmu LCDA
Yaba LCDA
Itire-Ikate LCDA
Coker-Aguda LCDA
Onigbogbo LCDA
Ojodu LCDA
Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
Iru-Victoria Island LCDA
Lagos Island East LCDA
MAJOR HIGHWAYS
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
Lagos-Badagry Expressway
Funsho Williams Avenue
Agege Motor Road
Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
BRIDGES
Iyana-Ipaja Bridge Agege
Dopemu Bridge Agege
Airport/Ikeja Bridge
Agege Motor road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi
Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
Dorman Long Bridge
Ojuelegba Bridge
National Stadium Flyover
Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
Ikorodu Road/Anthony Cloverleaf Bridge
Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge
Ogudu Bridge
3rd Mainland Bridge
Maryland Flyover
Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
Open Link Bridge
Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
Jibowu/Yaba Flyover Bridge
Carter Bridge, Lagos
Bariga-Ifako Bridge
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
Eko Bridge
Apongbon Flyover Bridge
Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
McEwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
