Lagos State Government Okays Full Reopening of Schools

The Lagos state government says all classes in private and public schools can resume from Monday, October 19, 2020.
In September, Kayode Abayomi, head of public affairs unit at the ministry of education, announced that while all classes in private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume, only JSS 3 and SS2 students in public schools will return to classes.
However, in a statement on Monday, Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos commissioner for education, said all classes including pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools can operate in their full capacity.
“The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools,” she said.
“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the ministry of education.
