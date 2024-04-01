Lagos State Government, FAAN Forge Partnership for 28km Toll Road Project

In a significant move towards bolstering infrastructure development, the Lagos State Government has joined hands with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to initiate a transformative road project spanning 28 kilometers.

This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to construct a toll road stretching from Shasha Road to the Airport toll gate along the bustling Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The announcement of this partnership was made via an official statement released on the Lagos State Government’s Facebook page, underscoring the commitment of both entities to address the pressing infrastructure needs of the state.

Bukola Odoe, the Special Adviser, Legal, to the Governor from the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, led the government delegation during the MoU signing ceremony. Odoe highlighted that this collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in the efforts to alleviate traffic congestion along the vital Lagos-Abeokuta expressway corridor.

The comprehensive exploratory works to kick-start this ambitious project will be conducted through a public-private partnership framework, fostering close cooperation between the Federal and State Governments. The initiative aligns seamlessly with the overarching agenda of the Babajide Sonwo-Olu administration, known as THEMES Plus, which prioritizes addressing key challenges faced by Lagosians, including traffic congestion.

Once completed, the 28km toll road is poised to make a substantial impact by easing traffic congestion and enhancing the overall commuting experience for residents and commuters in the area. The project holds the promise of delivering tangible benefits to the broader community, aligning with the shared goal of improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians.

Expressing appreciation for the collaborative effort, Olubunmi Kuku, the Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, underscored the significance of the partnership in delivering essential infrastructure and fostering socio-economic development. Kuku emphasized that the project would not only benefit the immediate vicinity but also serve as a vital artery supporting the mobility needs of residents across Lagos State.