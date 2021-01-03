fbpx
Lagos State Government Extends Remote Working For Civil Servants

January 3, 2021015
The Lagos State government has extended remote working by ordering all public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home for another two weeks.

It explained that the extension order to the workers who were expected to resume on Monday followed the increase in recorded cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the workers would now resume on January 18, 2021, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, revealed in a statement on Sunday.

Noting that essential duty staff and first responders were excluded from the directive, he urged all the public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, to members of the State Executive Council and all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Sunday.

The circular entitled “Re: Stemming the Tide of the Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic” also stated that the Year 2021 First Work Day Prayer Session for all public servants in Lagos State would be held virtually on Monday.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

