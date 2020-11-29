Lagos State Government Demolishes 1,700 Illegal Shanties At Fagba

November 29, 2020 24

The Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend demolished over 1700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

This was disclosed on Sunday, in a series of tweets by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

During the demolition exercise, the Chairman of the Agency Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that owners and occupants of these illegal shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

He added that after the expiration of the removal order, the government gave them additional 21days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

“These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorise innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night,” Egbeyemi said.

He averred that investigations conducted had revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying these illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

The Chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk, and Tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.