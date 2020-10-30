Lagos State Government Approves Reopening of Public, Private Schools

October 30, 2020 26

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday November 2, while boarders in public schools are to resume on November 1.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo in a statement made available to THISDAY, described 2020 as an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

According to her, “we pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.”

She expressed optimism that that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning will continue unhindered till the end of the term.

Adefisayo advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period in order to succeed.

Source: THISDAY