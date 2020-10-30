Lagos State Government Announces Internship Programme for 4,000 Graduates

The Lagos state government has announced an internship programme for 4,000 graduates.
“As part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos state, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved internship programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the youth development programme of the state, ” the statement read in part.
Yetunde Arobieke, Lagos commissioner for wealth creation and employment, said that the graduate internship placement programme (GIPP) is designed to give candidates an opportunity to gain valuable work experience needed in securing gainful employment.
Arobieke explained that interested applicants must possess NYSC certificates or letters of exemption, and must be registered residents of the state with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency(LASRRA).
The commissioner said over 50 off-takers have shown interest in having the interns work in their organisations, adding that that the selection process will be transparent as successful candidates will take an online test and be trained on employability skills for two weeks.
