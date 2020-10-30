Lagos State Government Announces Internship Programme for 4,000 Graduates

October 30, 2020 119

The Lagos state government has announced an internship programme for 4,000 graduates.

According to a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Thursday, the programme will run for six months and beneficiaries will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000.

“As part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos state, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved internship programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the youth development programme of the state, ” the statement read in part.

Yetunde Arobieke, Lagos commissioner for wealth creation and employment, said that the graduate internship placement programme (GIPP) is designed to give candidates an opportunity to gain valuable work experience needed in securing gainful employment.

Arobieke said interns would have gained valuable work experience, built up their professional skills and would have been exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen their professional skills at the end of the internship.

Arobieke explained that interested applicants must possess NYSC certificates or letters of exemption, and must be registered residents of the state with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency(LASRRA).

The commissioner said over 50 off-takers have shown interest in having the interns work in their organisations, adding that that the selection process will be transparent as successful candidates will take an online test and be trained on employability skills for two weeks.

Source: The Cable