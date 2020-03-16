Lagos State Gov., Deputy Visit Scene of Explosion at Abule-Ado

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat are currently at the scene of the explosion at the Abule-Ado area in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday rocked neighboring areas, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky from the raging inferno as a result of the blast.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who gave preliminary reports on Sunday said at least 17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries from the pipeline explosion.

He added that the raging fire had displaced many residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

Source: Channels TV