fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Lagos State Generates More Revenue In VAT With N421.2Bn

November 22, 20210405
Report: Kano State Generates N24bn Revenue In VAT - Earns More Than Entire South-East States

Data collected from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has shown that Lagos State generated more revenue in value-added tax (VAT) in the first eight months of 2021 than other states of the Federation.

Lagos State’s figure accounted for 41.5 percent of total VAT generated from January- August 2021, which totaled N421.2 billion.

Trailing Lagos is the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which collected N241 billion or 23.74 percent; Rivers collected N92.3 billion or 9.09 percent, while Oyo followed with N61 billion representing 6.01 percent.

The data also revealed that Kano State recorded a total of N24.4 billion in VAT revenue compared to the entire southeast region’s N21.23 billion over the same period.

Kaduna state recorded N19 billion while oil-producing states in the south-south generated as follows: Akwa Ibom (N9.3bn), Bayelsa (N13bn), Delta (N13bn), Edo (N9bn), and Ogun (N11bn).

NNPC Targets 1.8mbpd Crude Oil Output Before End Of 2021

Kaduna State recorded N19.8 billion while Zamfara recorded the lowest revenue which stood at N762.5 million or 0.08 percent of the sum.

About Author

Lagos State Generates More Revenue In VAT With N421.2Bn
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 4, 20160266

Asia’s Order for Nigeria, West Africa Oil To Drop In August

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria and other West African crude export to Asia is expected to fall in August as some refineries prepare for maintenance later in the third quarter, cou
Read More
Lai-Mohammed COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 16, 20190436

FG Accuses PDP, Atiku of Plotting to Make Nigeria Ungovernable for Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government Wednesday in Abuja accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of plotting to f
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
April 5, 20160215

Nigeria’s Aviation Industry Scores 96% in ICAO Security Audit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria scored 96 percent in Security Audit in the just concluded Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, USOAP, conducted by officials of the Internati
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.