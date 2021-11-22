Lagos State Generates More Revenue In VAT With N421.2Bn

November 22, 2021 405

Data collected from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has shown that Lagos State generated more revenue in value-added tax (VAT) in the first eight months of 2021 than other states of the Federation.

Lagos State’s figure accounted for 41.5 percent of total VAT generated from January- August 2021, which totaled N421.2 billion.

Trailing Lagos is the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which collected N241 billion or 23.74 percent; Rivers collected N92.3 billion or 9.09 percent, while Oyo followed with N61 billion representing 6.01 percent.

The data also revealed that Kano State recorded a total of N24.4 billion in VAT revenue compared to the entire southeast region’s N21.23 billion over the same period.

Kaduna state recorded N19 billion while oil-producing states in the south-south generated as follows: Akwa Ibom (N9.3bn), Bayelsa (N13bn), Delta (N13bn), Edo (N9bn), and Ogun (N11bn).

Kaduna State recorded N19.8 billion while Zamfara recorded the lowest revenue which stood at N762.5 million or 0.08 percent of the sum.