Lagos State Fixes Dates for Prosecution of 20 Policemen

The Lagos State Government has set dates for the prosecution of 20 policemen, including the dismissed Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, whom the police found guilty of killing Kolade Johnson in March, 2019, for various infractions.

The 20 policemen, whose charges were listed in several tweets yesterday by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are being prosecuted for offences ranging from alleged murder, manslaughter and violation of human rights in Lagos.

Beginning his tweets yesterday, Governor Sanwo-Olu gave a list of the pending cases reflecting the identities of the various judges assigned to each of them.

He tweeted: “Good morning Lagos. Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality. To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.

“1. State of Lagos v. Insp. Surulere Irede, Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi, Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya

“2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.

“4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker. “6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker. “7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike. “8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020. “9. State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. “10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. “11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. “12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. “13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun. “14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. Case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye. “15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed. “16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe “17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed. “18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed. “19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing. “20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.” One of the indicted police officers, the dismissed Inspector Olalekan has been arraigned for murder after the police disciplinary committee found him guilty of killing Johnson on March 31, 2019, during a raid by the anti-cultism unit of the police command at Onipetesi, Lagos-Abeokuta road. This was confirmed in a statement by the Lagos Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, who declared that Olalekan was found guilty. The statement said, “The two police officers alleged to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson on 31/03/2019 were apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command. “The Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday, 01/04/2019 and ended on Thursday 04/04/2019. “They were tried on three count charges: (1) Discreditable Conduct (2) Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority and (3) Damage to Clothing or Other Articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990. “At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms. “The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter. “There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.” Source: THISDAY