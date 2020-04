Fifteen COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos after testing negative twice for coronavirus.

The state ministry of health made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday evening.

The patients, 11 females and four males, including an Indian, were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan in Lagos.

A total of 138 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged in Lagos.

Source: The Cable