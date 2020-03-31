Lagos State Discharges 5 Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged five coronavirus patients who were admitted to and treated at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor.

According to him, the survivors are four males and one female, bringing the number of survivors from the centre to eight.

The statement noted that the survivors were quarantined and treated at the isolation centre for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Also, he explained that the survivors who preferred to remain anonymous looked stable and unruffled, saying they felt very happy they had been given a clean bill of health.

The discharged patients were elated with the development and lauded the State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the treatments they received at the isolation Centre and his proactive approach towards the containment of the virus.

“I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. I was admitted here the same day,” one of the survivors ( names withheld) said.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”

Equally, another survivor narrated: “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought to bed, mask and some equipment.

“Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do.”

While reacting to the development, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed joy at the recovery, assuring Lagosians that his government will do all within her powers to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are very excited to hear that five of our citizens in the isolation centre have regained full recovery,” Sanwo-Olu added.

“It is another pointer to us that with a concerted effort, we can defeat the coronavirus in Lagos and Nigeria.”

Source: Channels TV