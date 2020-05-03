Lagos State Discharges 22 Treated COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos state government says it has discharged 22 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities after they tested negative for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the news on Saturday, his chief spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, said in a tweet.

#COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Gov. @jidesanwoolu Good people of Lagos, Today, 22 more persons; 8 females and 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, LUTH & Lekki to reunite with the society. — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) May 2, 2020

The 22 persons include eight females and 14 males, all of who are Nigerians.

They were discharged from isolation facilities at Yaba, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Lekki.

“The patients, 19 from Lagos University teaching Hospital, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from our Isolation facility at Lekki were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu implored Lagos residents to continue to comply with health measures such as the use of face-masks, social distancing and regular hand-washing.

Source: Channels TV