Lagos State Curfew Now 10pm to 6am

The government of Lagos has reviewed the restriction of movement in the state.
Gbenga Omotosho, commissioner for information, broke the news on Friday.
“The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am,” the statement read.
“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”
A 24-hour curfew was imposed in the state last Tuesday following the outbreak of violence during the #EndSARS protests.
It was later reviewed the next day and movement was allowed from 6am to 8pm.
Source: The Cable
