Lagos State COVID-19 Centres’ Bed Occupancy Increases To 51%

The Lagos State Government has revealed that bed occupancy in both private and public facilities catering to COVID-19 patients has seen a 51 percent capacity increase.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Friday in a tweet.

His tweet follows the steady high numbers recorded by the state.

On Friday, Lagos recorded a total of 807 coronavirus cases, while its Saturday number soared to 1,544, 737 more than Friday’s.

Abayomi’s tweet showed that the number of bed spaces available in the various centres in the state had fallen short of the capacity that could be accommodated.

The bed occupancy in both public and private #COVID19Lagos Care Centres has increased to 51%



Oxygen usage is also on the increase at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.



Nigerians were urged to follow all outlined COVID-19 guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.