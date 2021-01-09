Lagos State COVID-19 Centres’ Bed Occupancy Increases To 51%

The Lagos State Government has revealed that bed occupancy in both private and public facilities catering to COVID-19 patients has seen a 51 percent capacity increase.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Friday in a tweet.
His tweet follows the steady high numbers recorded by the state.
READ ALSO: Pantami Blames Nigerians For Breaching COVID-19 Protocols
On Friday, Lagos recorded a total of 807 coronavirus cases, while its Saturday number soared to 1,544, 737 more than Friday’s.
Abayomi’s tweet showed that the number of bed spaces available in the various centres in the state had fallen short of the capacity that could be accommodated.
Nigerians were urged to follow all outlined COVID-19 guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.