Lagos State Bursary Scholarship Award: How To Apply, Qualify Easily

The Lagos State Scholarship Board was established in February 1968 shortly after the creation of the State to be in charge of Bursary, Scholarship, and other educational-related matters.

The Lagos State Scholarship offers Lagosians the opportunity to study in the finest school and the Bursary awards offer financial support to students in the tertiary institution.

All categories of awards (Bursary or Local Scholarship awards) are given based on the recommendation of Panel members appointed from the five Divisions of the State.

How to apply for the disbursement of Bursary Awards

The applicant must have gained full-time admission into a tertiary Institution.

The applicant must be a bonafide indigene of Lagos State (by paternity).

The applicant must purchase a Bursary application form. (Payment of ₦1, 000.00 for Bursary & ₦2, 000.00 for Law School Students) through the Office of Special Adviser on Education, Alausa Secretariat.

Applicant must attend Bursary award interview conducted by the Board & be screened by Panel Members who are Retired Seasoned Administrators, Permanent Secretaries /Directors and Traditional Rulers from the five divisions of Lagos State.

Applicants must present documents to ascertain the genuineness of their claims like:

Admission Letters.

School Identity Cards.

Letters from Oba & Letter from Local Government.

All other relevant documents.

If successful, must purchase a brochure at the cost of ₦1, 000.00 (One thousand naira) for Bursary & ₦2,000.00 (Two thousand naira) for Law School and Maritime Academy Students, Oron.

Further screening at the Board to ensure that all required documents have been provided by the successful applicants and files opened for them.

Files are sent to the Account Section for the processing of payment.

Account sections scrutinize each file to ensure the genuineness of the documents attached.

Names of successful applicants are sent to the bank for the production of ATM Cards.

Applicants sign all necessary documents in the accounts section and collect their ATM Cards.

How To Qualify For Lagos State Bursary Award

Applicants for the Lagos State Bursary Award should ensure that they have all the necessary documents, fill the form carefully and correctly and be sure that they meet the requirements.

SPECIAL NOTICE

The Board wishes to inform beneficiaries of the Scholarship Scheme that to qualify for subsequent payment, the following conditions must be met:

Issuance of clearance as to the status of the beneficiaries from the Academic Office of the various Institutions.

Presentation directly to the board of progress report showing good academic standing i.e. a minimum grade equivalent to Second Class Upper Division or a CGPA of 3.5. However, beneficiaries in Colleges of Medicine must have a Credit Score in Two-Third of the courses offered per academic session. That is, a Medical student offering 3 courses must have at least 2 Credit Scores, a Medical student offering 4 or 5 courses must have at least 3 Credit Scores in order to continue to benefit from the Scholarship Scheme.

Attestation of good behavior by the Dean of Student Affairs of their Institutions directly to the Board.

Applicants should check page (xv) of the Lagos State Bursary & Scholarship Awards Brochure for more conditions.

Please note that: Beneficiaries who do not meet these conditions WILL NOT BE PAID.

Application

Interested applicants should follow this link https://lagosscholarship.org/bursary/ to apply for the Lagos State Bursary Award.