Lagos State Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures At Oshodi

March 1, 2021039
The Lagos State Government has begun the demolition of shanties and other illegal structures built on the right of way of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Mr. Olukayode Popoola the Federal Controller of Works, led the state task force to targeted illegal structures along the service lane at Ladipo, Toyota and Charity Bustops, as well as those located under the bridge leading to the airport road.

Every item found along the way including automobile parts were cleared.

Cars and trucks carrying containers were also towed-off the right of way.

The demolition comes at the expiration of a two-week ultimatum given to residents and traders to vacate the areas.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing had appealed to residents to vacate the area during a visit to the bridge in the aftermath of a tanker fire on January 7.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

