Lagos State Bans Street Begging, Sets up Special Unit To Enforce Ban

August 19, 20210105
The Lagos State Government has announced the ban on street begging and has set up a special unit to enforce the ban of the “menace”.

The team is will commence the implementation of the ban in the coming days.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, told reporters that beggars on the streets were a nuisance to law-abiding citizens.

He stated that beggars and hawkers, who in many cases included children, were being brought into the State from different parts of the country.

He stated that the “business” was demeaning and was an abuse to humanity, specifically children who were doing it forcefully.

He also stated that in some instances beggars and hawkers were involved in criminal activities in the State– by assaulting and robbing city residents.

“The activities of these people in our streets impede human movement and vehicular traffic, constitute an environmental nuisance and security threats,” said Mr. Dawodu.

The move came days after the police raised the alarm over criminals disguising themselves as beggars and attacking Lagos residents.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

