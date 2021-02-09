fbpx
Lagos State Auctions 83 Forfeited Vehicles

Eighty-three forfeited vehicles were auctioned by the Lagos State Government following the violation of the state’s Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

The Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Monday noted that he move is sequel to the orders of the Special Offences Mobile Court set up by the state government.

He stated that vehicular traffic violations such as driving against traffichas led to a huge number of accidents and loss of property and human lives,” the Coordinator of Special Offences Mobile Court, Arinola Ogbara, was quoted as saying.

“There is a lot of processes and transparency to the public auction. Moreso, some of the people whose cars were seized have been told to pay a fine without their cars being forfeited based on the strength of evidence they presented at the Mobile Court.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, said the auction exercise was not meant to punish but to correct.

“I do not see what we have come to do today as an auction but as a correction and deterrent for some Lagosian. The Lagos Commissioner of Police has instructed us to go out there as policemen and do our best to ensure the free flow of traffic,” he said.

The auctioned vehicles were earlier impounded in different areas of the state with the auction exercise conducted by a licensed Auctioneer, Mr Ade Onanuga, of CR Limited Auction House.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

