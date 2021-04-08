fbpx
Lagos State Appeals To Public To Invest In Wastewater Management

April 8, 20210122
Members of the public have been urged to tap into the opportunities that lay in the wastewater management business.

Listing some of the investment opportunities available in the sector, the General Manager, Wastewater Management Office, Engr. Adebola M. Matanmi, listed consultancy services, haulage of fecal sludge, facility management, rehabilitation, engineering, procurement and contracting, and the operation and Transfer (ROT) of existing public treatment plans as potential business avenues.

Matanmi said this during an interview aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He also noted that the management office would add an extra 10 wastewater treatment plants but in a collaborative effort with players in the private sector, in a bid to decentralise treatment plants, describing it as the best option for Lagos State.

READ ALSO: “Development In Sub-Saharan Africa Is Lagging” – Tolu Oyenekan

He pointed out benefits of decentralising wastewater treatment plants such as accessibility, financial burden, and litigations that could be brought about by attendant demolitions with such venture, leading to a delay in the implementation of the project.

Further appealing to investors, Matanmi disclosed that the state was putting together a detailed publication that would serve as a guide to investors, assuring prospective investors of returns on investment consolidated by Lagos’ population.

Little Info On Wastewater

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) was hewn from the former sewage department of the drainage services in the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in September 2010.

The aim of the Office was to be an oversight body on issues of wastewater management in the state.

