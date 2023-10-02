Lagos State is set to experience a flurry of activities towards the end of the year that will stamp its authority as the choice tourist destination in December.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed during the visit of a delegation from the organisers of the planned event to the Ministry on Tuesday, adding that she is excited and anticipatory of the good development

She posited that it is an idea whose time has come and that the State Government, through the Ministry, is excited about it and will collaborate with the organisers to bring it to fruition

Earlier, the Managing Director of Chain Reactions Africa and leader of the delegation, Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi said the team is on a working visit to the Ministry to discuss the plan for the first of its kind Shopping Festival in Nigeria to be held between the 8th and 15th December in Lagos State.

According to him, the idea is to keep Lagos open for business, entertainment and tourism for 24 hours and seven days. Lagos City will be awakened for entertainment and commerce which is expected to boost employment and spike economic growth in the State as over 1000 merchants will participate in the event. The targeted audience includes international and local tourists, luxury brands, designer brands and MSMES

“The Festival is billed to be held in different venues such as Eko Atlantic, TBS, Ikeja City Mall, Palms Shopping Mall and Festival Mall amongst others simultaneously for seven days non-stop. Lagos will be awake 24/7, there will also be music by big musical brands like Wizkid, Asa and Lagbaja among others to add colour and glamour to the event”.

Opayemi also informed that other attractions during the week-long programme include musical concerts, parties, fashion shows, fireworks, food court and film shows.

