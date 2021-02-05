Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services

February 5, 2021 31

The Lagos State Government has called on the private sector to get involved in the state’s public transport services.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transportation Frederic Oladeinde in a virtual meeting on Thursday titled, ‘Transport and traffic conference’.

He added that the current crop of yellow buses also known as danfo will be supplanted by blue buses.

He noted that the state government was working to reform the bus sector and with time “phase out the yellow buses”.

Oladeinde said, “We are reforming the bus sector and over time, Lagos will phase out the yellow buses because the yellow buses are not conducive for a mega city like Lagos. That is why we are coming with blue buses you see around.

“We are inviting the private sector to participate in the provision of public transport services. We are also deploying technology just to ensure that we can up our game in terms of efficiency.”

When asked about the traffic situation in Apappa, he said that the state government was in collaboration with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to mitigate the issue.

He said, “Lagos State in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority invited a concessionaire and that concessionaire developed an Eto app that will be deployed February 27.

“Lagos State has committed 31 hectares of land in Iganmu called the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Truck Park to complement what is at Lilypond and we are talking to the Ogun State Government to secure a land in Ogere.”