fbpx
Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services

February 5, 2021031
Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services

The Lagos State Government has called on the private sector to get involved in the state’s public transport services.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transportation Frederic Oladeinde in a virtual meeting on Thursday titled, ‘Transport and traffic conference’.

He added that the current crop of yellow buses also known as danfo will be supplanted by blue buses.

He noted that the state government was working to reform the bus sector and with time “phase out the yellow buses”.

Oladeinde said, “We are reforming the bus sector and over time, Lagos will phase out the yellow buses because the yellow buses are not conducive for a mega city like Lagos. That is why we are coming with blue buses you see around.

“We are inviting the private sector to participate in the provision of public transport services. We are also deploying technology just to ensure that we can up our game in terms of efficiency.”

When asked about the traffic situation in Apappa, he said that the state government was in collaboration with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to mitigate the issue.

He said, “Lagos State in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority invited a concessionaire and that concessionaire developed an Eto app that will be deployed February 27.

“Lagos State has committed 31 hectares of land in Iganmu called the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Truck Park to complement what is at Lilypond and we are talking to the Ogun State Government to secure a land in Ogere.”

Related tags :

About Author

Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 18, 2013040

Court Sets Nov 28 Date For N20b Suit Against INEC

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta has billed November 28 for judgment in a N20billion suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and five others. T
Read More
November 13, 2013065

Director of Administration and Deputy Director of Administration at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti founded five years ago is a 300 bedded Hospital providing both specialized and comprehensive Medical care services in Ekiti State. It is a
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVER
March 27, 2013028

Union Bank Has No Plan to Acquire Any Bank – GMD

The Group Managing Director of Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said the bank is not interested in acquiring any bank in the nearest future but to deliver best services possible to customers. Mr. Emuwa wh
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon